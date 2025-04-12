From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Hundreds gathered at Dilworth Plaza Friday morning for the “We’re Not Getting There Without SEPTA” rally, voicing their opposition to proposed cuts and fare increases by the public transit agency.

State Sen. Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia, led the group in a chant: “No cuts. No way. We ride SEPTA every day.”

“We are clear-eyed about what brings us together today,” Saval told the crowd under the north arch of City Hall. “The future of our communities, of our city, of our entire region, are dependent on SEPTA. We stand at the edge of service cuts and fair hikes that will tumble into a cascading death spiral that advocates and officials have warned about for so long.”

The rally, occurring just one day after SEPTA announced what many are calling a “doomsday” budget, brought together a coalition of transit workers, elected officials and riders facing what Saval described as “the deadly seriousness” of a crisis that threatens to reshape life in America’s sixth-largest city.