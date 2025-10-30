Michael Vick sparked protests when he joined the Eagles in ’09. Some fans can’t forgive his cruelty

Animal cruelty is a highly emotional issue, and fervent animal lovers didn’t forget the crimes just because Vick scored touchdowns for the Eagles. Many fans didn’t really care if Vick started every day with a visit to an animal shelter, as long as he helped Philadelphia win.

Vick protesters — sometimes in the hundreds depending on the number of picketing groups, often much less — recalled the backlash they said they received by everyone from police to Eagles fans for simply sticking up for abused animals, especially the dogs that survived his Bad Newz Kennels dogfighting ring.

“There were fans who yelled, ‘I’d kill my own dog to win a Super Bowl,'” Caraffa said.

Vick, who broke into the NFL as the No. 1 pick of the draft by the Atlanta Falcons and played six seasons with them before his career was derailed by dogfighting, never won a Super Bowl with the Eagles. Long-time owner Jeffrey Lurie had the final say on signing Vick and remains the steward of what is regarded as one of the model franchises in the NFL.

“The owner, the one who allowed him to come in, he still owns the team,” Caraffa said. “I remember when Vick was released from prison, it never even crossed my mind that he would come here.”

Vick never shied away from owning up to his mistakes and eventually partnered with animal welfare organizations to raise awareness about pet cruelty. Vick and his family eventually adopted at least one dog and he continued to advocate for animal rights. Vick even won in 2009 the Ed Block Courage Award, voted on by his Eagles’ teammates. The award honors players who exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.

“It’s OK to give people second-chances in life,” said Jackson, his former teammate. “No one’s perfect. At the end of the day, you’ve got to sometimes fail and mess up to get things right.”

Vick’s redemptive arc left an impression on Jackson, a rookie in 2008 who blossomed into one of the Eagles’ all-time great receivers.

“He kind of saw me as the younger version,” of himself, Jackson said. “He would tell me, be careful. Be careful who you hang around with. He had to learn the hard way. He was very influential on me. He did his community service hours, his speaking engagements he had to go to. When you do make a mistake, get an opportunity (to atone). I think he made the most of it.”

Norfolk State President Javaune Adams-Gaston told The Associated Press the school did its homework on Vick before it made the splashy, attention-grabbing hire to try and revive a program — and boost its national profile and ticket sales — that has made only one playoff appearance since moving to the Championship Subdivision in 1997.

“We believe in people, and we know the heart of Michael Vick,” Adams-Gaston said. “The heart of Michael Vick is to do great things and to do them well. One of the things we’ve seen is that the students really resonate to his sense of purpose and understanding that life moves forward.”

Some fans like Harrold did get over their initial disgust and returned to watching the Eagles a year or so after Vick left and finished his career with the Jets and Steelers. But as Vick’s image popped up again to promote Thursday’s game, she couldn’t shake the fact a man who engaged in competitive dogfighting was still allowed to make a living in football.

“He deserves a second chance, and he deserves a life,” Harrold said. “I don’t know that he deserved to be a role model. I’m not happy. I think he should have moved on to something else.”