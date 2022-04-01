The Wardrobe isn’t your typical thrift store.

Located on 4th Street between Callowhill and Willow Streets, the shop offers secondhand items for sale to the public and also provides clothing at no charge to those who need it the most.

“We see clothing as an essential need,” said Sheri Cole, The Wardrobe’s executive director. “If you look at the hierarchy of needs, it’s food, clothing, and shelter. We have government support for food and for housing, but we don’t really have anything that covers people’s clothing needs.”

The nonprofit shop aims to fill that void, all while delivering a welcoming experience.

The shop is set up like a boutique. There are racks full of beautiful, colorful clothing, organized by style and size; fitting rooms where people can try on items — and personal shoppers to advise you on outfits and support your shopping process.

Some people come in to donate clothes or buy secondhand items. Others have been referred to the shop from other organizations in order to access a wardrobe they might not otherwise be able to purchase themselves. Whether a customer or a referred client, everyone walks in through the same door and has access to all of the inventory.

“Everyone gets the same respect and dignity,” said Al Sharrock, the nonprofit’s program director. “Whether they’re paying [for] something or whether they’re not, they still get the same friendly faces asking them if they need anything else.”

Clothing for all

The Wardrobe, formerly known as Career Wardrobe, works with various organizations from Nationalities Services Center (NSC) to Hopeworks to Women Against Abuse, to ensure that all kinds of communities are able to get the clothing that they need.

Shopping for clothing can be expensive, said Cole, who has worked at the nonprofit for over 20 years.

“If we can take that stress out of the family’s budget by allowing them to come here and get the adult clothing they need for free, then they can spend that on things that will move their family forward,” said Cole.

Last year, the shop received a state grant from Rep. Jordan A. Harris that funds Returning Wardrobe, a program that supplies returning citizens who are leaving prison with casual clothing. Community members on probation or parole can also get clothes to help them find a job.

The shop has hosted events where returning citizens can come into the shop — and also get a haircut from a barber and talk to lawyers about expungement.

Their new initiative, Open Wardrobe, allows the organization to expand its outreach to a different community every month. Then, the thrift store will open up its doors on a designated day so that particular community can come in and shop for free. In February, The Wardrobe worked with NSC to serve Afghan refugees who have been resettling in Philadelphia these past few months. In April, they will host a prom event for young people, since dresses and suits that are occasion-specific can often be difficult for families to invest in.

For May, The Wardrobe is working on an LGBTQ+ event, that specifically focuses on trans and nonbinary people so they can find gender-affirming clothing and receive other services. The shop already has men’s wear and women’s wear interspersed throughout the store to make shopping comfortable for people of all genders.

“We allow people and encourage people to shop in whatever section they want,” said Sharrock.