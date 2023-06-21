The knock on the door startled Mark Person.

The person waiting outside shocked him.

It was a deputy landlord-tenant officer. And he was there to evict Person from his Roxborough apartment.

“He looked at his watch and said I had 10 minutes, and that he had others to serve and that I had to hurry up and be out. There was no notice of courtesy — just him standing with his hand atop his pistol like a cowboy Western,” said Person.

Person, a senior citizen with disabilities, later learned that his landlord had filed for an eviction after Person had allegedly failed to “fully” prepare the unit for an exterminator hired to take care of a bad infestation. At the time, he was on a payment plan to repay back rent.

Person eventually found a new place, but spent weeks bouncing around beforehand. He stayed with his daughter, slept in his van, and stayed at a homeless shelter.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy — going through this process with nobody to help, to turn to. You don’t want to put that burden on family members. You really feel alienated,” said Person of the eviction.

Person shared his story during a virtual hearing held Wednesday by City Council’s Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development and the Homeless.

Lawmakers renewed calls for the hearing after a deputy landlord-tenant officer shot 35-year-old Angel Davis in the head during an attempted lockout at a North Philadelphia apartment building. The encounter in late March landed Davis in the hospital in critical condition, striking a nerve with housing advocates and elected officials, who say Davis was the victim of a violent system that must be changed amid an affordable housing crisis.

“Evictions conducted by the landlord-tenant officer and her deputies follow a harmful formula that traumatizes neighbors without life-saving resources when they need them the most,” said City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier at the start of the hearing.

While the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office does perform some evictions in the city, many of them are carried out by private security contractors deputized by a private attorney appointed by the courts. The attorney is known as the landlord-tenant officer, a position that dates back to the 1970s that is currently held by Marisa Shuter.

Deputy landlord-tenant officers carry their own firearms when delivering court notices or performing on-site lockouts. But they are not sworn law enforcement personnel or government employees, and are not required to complete any formal training to do the job. That includes firearms or de-escalation training.

The office profits from eviction fees paid by landlords.

“There is no fixed budget or salary for the landlord-tenant officer. And so the private entity has a financial incentive to conduct as many evictions as possible, and as quickly as possible,” said City Councilmember Kendra Brooks.

Lawyers and tenants who testified on Wednesday described an opaque process that lacks accountability, predictability, or transparency. They also said people who are evicted receive little in the way of support or resources after they’re locked out. In Philadelphia, Black renters face evictions at more than double the rate of white renters, according to the Reinvestment Fund.