A pair of state lawmakers from Philadelphia plan to introduce legislation this month that would bar private firms from enforcing evictions. Some landlords and property managers aren’t thrilled.

If passed, the bill would amend state code and apply to jurisdictions across Pennsylvania. But the measure is largely designed to stop an “untenable” arrangement in Philadelphia.

In many jurisdictions, public offices are responsible for enforcing evictions. In Philadelphia, most of that work is outsourced to a for-profit law firm, known as the landlord-tenant officer. Instead of sworn law enforcement, the firm employs a group of armed security contractors to serve eviction notices and perform tenant lockouts.

“This is a process that requires discretion. It requires sensitivity. It requires real care.

And there’s no way to ensure through this private process that those things are taken into account when evictions are performed,” said state Sen. Nikil Saval, who is currently seeking co-sponsors alongside state Sen. Sharif Street.

The move comes after a deputy landlord-tenant officer shot a 35-year-old woman in the head during an attempted lockout in the Sharswood section of North Philadelphia. The woman remains in critical condition, according to police, who are investigating the incident.

Saval said the violent episode was just the latest example of a system in need of reform.

“Courts provide no direct oversight over the landlord-lenant officer or the contractors that the landlord-lenant officer hires to perform evictions,” said Saval. “For years, tenants, legal service organizations and journalists have complained about the opaque nature of this, the poor practices of the landlord-lenant officer.”

Marisa Shuter, the city’s landlord-tenant officer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She has remained silent since last week’s shooting in Sharswood.

Some landlords and property managers say Saval and Street’s proposal is problematic.