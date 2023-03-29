Landlord-tenant office shoots woman during eviction in North Philly; police investigating

Police are investigating after an eviction officer shot a woman while attempting to serve eviction papers in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 9 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of North College Avenue, near Girard College.

Deputy Philadelphia Police Commissioner Frank Vanore says the person who shot the female victim was delivering a court order on behalf of the landlord tenant office.

“During the course of that confrontation, the officer discharges and one of two people were struck, a female. She was taken to the hospital by police and we’re currently investigating that,” Vanore said.

The 35-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head, according to 6abc.