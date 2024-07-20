A Camden program is helping lower-wage earners become homeowners

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Camden organization is giving residents a unique opportunity to become homeowners.

Saint Joseph’s Carpenter Society in New Jersey buys abandoned properties in the city, rehabilitates them and sells them at a significant discount to people who otherwise don’t have the resources to become homeowners.

Two decades ago, the program benefited Rinse German, a factory worker who emigrated from the Dominican Republic as an adult, and was able to realize her American Dream of owning a home. German only speaks Spanish. Her daughter, Elaysel, translated her words.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity because the program gave me the ability to provide a stable shelter for my children,” she said. “It’s a place they could safely return to at the end of each day.”

Father Bob McDermott, a former parish priest who grew up in Camden, founded the Saint Joseph’s Carpenter Society in 1985 because he was determined to rebuild the community and restore it to the kind of family-friendly environment he remembered as a child.

Pilar Hogan Closkey, executive director, said the organization’s work is reducing blight while improving neighborhoods and increasing home ownership.

“So really it’s not only converting that house, but we’re also putting a house back on the tax rolls for the city, bringing more kids into the school system, we’re bringing families back into the commercial corridors,” she said.