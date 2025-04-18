EMR agrees to pay City of Camden $6.7M following four-alarm blaze in its scrap yard

EMR also agreed to reduce its overall footprint in the city by nine acres, increase inspections of materials being brought on to the site, limit what can be stored at the site and reduce the height of the shredding piles. The company has agreed to work with residents in the Waterfront South neighborhood and invest more than $3 million into the community. It also promised to develop a text notification system and hold an annual open house for community leaders.

The agreement will be put in writing within the next 45 days.

Carstarphen wanted to make clear that EMR is being held accountable.

“That will be my job, to make sure they’re held to these commitments,” he said.

But residents are critical and skeptical of the agreement.

“How do you put a price tag on people’s health and safety and peace of mind?” said Kristin Schrum, who lives near the scrap yard. “It’s a giant Band-Aid of money, but that’s all it still feels like.”

Schrum and several of her neighbors have been calling for accountability from EMR since the four-alarm blaze that prompted more than 100 families from the surrounding neighborhood to evacuate their homes. Residents brought their concerns to a recent Camden City Council meeting, where an ordinance regulating how lithium-ion batteries are handled was passed.

“The fact that the Emergency Alert System is promised just feels again like I have my go bag packed for my husband and my children and I,” she said. “When am I going to need to use it?”