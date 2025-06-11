From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

WHYY News will be hosting a “pop-up” newsroom at the Cherry Hill Public Library from noon until 4 p.m. on Thursday. The library is located at 1100 Kings Highway.

These off-site events are part of a continuing effort by the newsroom to deepen relationships with the communities they cover.

The pop-up newsrooms will be an opportunity for residents in Cherry Hill and surrounding communities to learn about our newsroom and news-gathering process.