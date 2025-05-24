A WHYY pop-up newsroom is heading to New Jersey’s capital city.

As part of an ongoing effort to deepen our community relationships, WHYY News New Jersey reporter David Matthau and Suburban Managing Editor Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora will host a “pop-up” newsroom in the Trenton City Hall Atrium at 319 E. State St., Wednesday, May 28, from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Pop-up newsrooms provide residents with an opportunity to pitch story ideas, ask questions and learn about the newsgathering process.

Sarah Glover, vice president of news and civic dialogue at WHYY, said the pop-up is also an opportunity to cultivate relationships with the people we serve. “Our news staff welcomes tips and feedback during our pop-up newsroom hours in person,” she said. “We are here to listen to our audience and act on the stories you’d like to see WHYY News tell.”

David Matthau is a WHYY New Jersey reporter covering the State House and general assignments in the Garden State. Prior to joining WHYY, Matthau was lead investigative reporter for New Jersey 101.5 News. He’s won multiple Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists awards, as well as the National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community Award, and contributed to the National Edward R. Murrow Best Newscast award. He is a graduate of the University of Southern California and lives in Mercer County, New Jersey.

Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora is WHYY News’ managing editor of suburban coverage and an Assamese American journalist, teacher, writer, filmmaker and award-winning dancer. She has previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Indianapolis Star, Tampa Bay Times and The Press of Atlantic City.