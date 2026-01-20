From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A confrontation between a conservative influencer and a woman on a SEPTA bus has gone viral, generating online debate, partisan accusations and a comment from Elon Musk.

A video clip shared on social media shows an exchange between Frank Scales, who identifies himself as an independent journalist and posts under the name SurgePhilly, and a woman believed to be Paulina Reyes, a recent communications and film student and former intern with WHYY News. Reyes is a former intern with Billy Penn at WHYY.

Scales and Reyes knew each other while both served in student leadership positions at Community College of Philadelphia, evidenced by photographs and video that shows them together.

In the footage posted by Scales, which circulated widely Tuesday, Reyes appears to have used pepper spray on Scales, whom she called a “fascist” and a “racist” during an expletive-laden verbal assault.

“How am I fascist?” Scales asked, before identifying her as Reyes.

“You talk s*** about Islamic people, you talk s*** about Black people. You talk s*** about Mexicans and you post on the internet,” Reyes said in the video.

Reyes appears to hit Scales and tries to hit the phone out of his hand before he gives it to his companion. She later yells at the companion to “Stop f***ing filming me” and appears to try to smack the camera again.

SEPTA confirmed they are investigating the incident which occurred on the Route 7 bus around noon Monday. According to Scales’ post on Instagram, the bus driver kicked Reyes off the bus. According to SEPTA, police were called and took Scales’ statement and he “refused any medical attention.”

In his post, Scales calls Reyes “a known ANTIFA agitator.” In response to his post, Musk responded “She has violence issues.”