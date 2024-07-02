From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Activists, journalists, advocates and supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community came together for the WHYY News Pride Brunch at P.J. Clarke’s yesterday to encourage more dialogue between the media and the communities they serve. The intimate setting enabled attendees to have deeper conversations and network with those on the frontlines of the fight for equality.

LGBTQIA+ community members shared they’d like to see the media cover topics that impact the LGBTQIA+ community in more depth – trans issues, workplace acceptance, housing, employment, sex education and victim support services.

Valentina Rosario is a transgender community activist who advocates for trans and queer individuals who live with substance abuse. She expressed the need for more stories and understanding of the trans community.

“Since I was 14 years old, being a trans person from Kensington, kind of pushed me into this work, because I was like, not only am I trans and disproportionately impacted, but I’m poor, and a person of color. All of the factors pushed me into advocacy work,” said Rosario.

Rosario hopes to bring light to the lack of resources for transgender people and substance abuse along with the challenges they face with their mental health, which she said often gets ignored. “A lot of times our voices go unheard in Philadelphia, specifically our Latinx voices go unheard.”

Sandy Smith is Philadelphia magazine’s Home and Real Estate editor and Co-President of the Philadelphia chapter of NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists.

Smith said journalists must inform and hold people accountable, and he suggested another mission to make sure everyone is heard.

“The LGBTQ press has sort of a third role, which is advocating for the interests of the queer community,” said Smith.

Smith also said it is important to hear from those fighting on the frontlines for equality so that the media can share the message of what they experience firsthand. “One of the roles of journalists is getting the messaging out, especially listening to some of the issues that people talked about (today).”

Smith connected with Rosario at the brunch and, through their conversation, discussed the shared work to amplify the voice of transgender people of color in the media.

“I think there is not enough understanding of transgender issues within the queer community as well beyond it. It may well be we need transgender journalists to tell those stories. You see this in the broader society too, they are the most vulnerable attacked from outside among all of us,” said Smith.