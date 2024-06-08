Delco now has its first community center for BIPOC, LGBTQ youth

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This Pride Month, Delaware County is celebrating a parade, a festival — and the opening of its first community center for BIPOC and LGBTQ youth.

Advocacy organization UDTJ, which organizes Delco Pride activities, opened the Upper Darby community center in February.

Kyle McIntyre, director of operations at the UDTJ community center, is also the logistics coordinator and one of the founders of Delco Pride. He said having resources for BIPOC and LGBTQ youth in Delco is a huge step forward from when he was growing up in Upper Darby.

Even though many Delco residents are close to Philadelphia, McIntyre said for young people who aren’t out to their parents or families, taking what could be a three-hour round trip into Philly to access services is difficult. McIntyre said he has lived the center leaders’ motto: “You become the resources that you wish you had growing up.”

“The ability that we have to connect so many people with resources and services from across the region is lifesaving,” McIntyre said. “It truly saves lives, improves their mental health, reduces social isolation.”

The center, which just passed its 100th day in operation, is an integral part of the organization’s mission, which extends far beyond the June events.

“We’re not just doing Pride as a one-off, right? Like we’re truly taking this as a comprehensive approach to connect people year-round with resources and services,” McIntyre said.

Services at the center include a referral network to connect people with mental health, recovery and/or housing services; a “Serving Delco” day at the center, where partner organizations offer their services for free; and several upcoming programs that will be launched this summer.

“There’s just so much lacking across the county, especially as it relates to BIPOC and LGBTQ youth, and then the intersectionalities between the two, we’ve found that almost everything that we’ve done always ends up relating to another,” McIntyre said. “So that’s why when you see our community center, why it says BIPOC, LGBTQ and youth, because they are almost always inseparable when it comes to the resources and services. Everyone needs housing, everyone needs community, everyone needs more peer support.”