Frances Sheehan to retire as president of the Foundation for Delaware County

Frances Sheehan is retiring as president of the Foundation for Delaware County this fall.

Under Sheehan’s leadership, the foundation served as a catalyst in the creation of the health department and the establishment of Delco Gives Day.

The community foundation has initiated a national search to find a successor. In a statement released Wednesday, Sheehan called her eight-year tenure an “honor.”

“Thanks to the trust of our donors, we have created opportunities that have transformed lives throughout Delaware County,” Sheehan said. “With a strong reputation and a committed leadership team in place, now is the right time for new leadership to build on our success and take the Foundation into its next phase of growth.”