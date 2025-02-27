Frances Sheehan to retire as president of the Foundation for Delaware County
The foundation has served as a catalyst in the creation of the county's health department and Delco Gives Day.
Frances Sheehan is retiring as president of the Foundation for Delaware County this fall.
Under Sheehan’s leadership, the foundation served as a catalyst in the creation of the health department and the establishment of Delco Gives Day.
The community foundation has initiated a national search to find a successor. In a statement released Wednesday, Sheehan called her eight-year tenure an “honor.”
“Thanks to the trust of our donors, we have created opportunities that have transformed lives throughout Delaware County,” Sheehan said. “With a strong reputation and a committed leadership team in place, now is the right time for new leadership to build on our success and take the Foundation into its next phase of growth.”
The community foundation was formed in 2016 with the proceeds from the sale of the Crozer-Keystone Health System. The foundation hired Sheehan shortly afterwards to serve as its first president. To date, the foundation has doled out about $14 million in charitable gifts, grants and scholarships.
The nonprofit has worked alongside county officials to jump-start new health and housing initiatives and helped Delaware County respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to 2022, Delaware County was the largest county in the country without its own health department. The foundation helped push the ball forward.
The inaugural Delco Gives Day raised about $1.6 million for local nonprofits. The foundation is already gearing up for year two of its event.
“Delaware County is stronger because of Frances’ leadership,” foundation Board Chair Cyrise Dixon said. “We look forward to building on this incredible foundation as we continue to create opportunities for all who call this community home.”
The Foundation for Delaware County is one of 900 community foundations across the country.
Editor’s note: The Foundation for Delaware County provides support for WHYY.
