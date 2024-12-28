Delaware County’s 24-hour day of nonprofit giving event to return in 2025
The second annual Delco Gives Day is scheduled to begin May 8. Registration for nonprofits opens Jan. 6.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Delaware County’s largest day of nonprofit fundraising is set for an encore.
The second annual 24-hour day of giving called Delco Gives Day is scheduled to begin May 8 and end May 9.
Registration for participating nonprofits opens Jan. 6.
“We are thrilled to host year two of Delco Gives,” said Frances M. Sheehan, president of The Foundation for Delaware County. “Last year, 9,600 donors raised more than $1.7 million for nearly 300 nonprofits.”
The intention of Delco Gives Day is to spark an avalanche of generosity from the community to local nonprofits, who are working to improve the county. During the event, Delco Gives encourages residents to consider donating through an online platform to participating organizations.
Each donation provides a chance for nonprofits to earn bonus funding from sponsors and the foundation. Power Home Remodeling (POWER) is the presenting sponsor.
“We’re honored to be back as the presenting sponsor and join forces with The Foundation for Delaware County to create positive change in ways this community deserves,” said Adam Kaliner, co-founder of POWER.
A giving day is not a new invention. Similar events in Lancaster and York counties inspired The Foundation for Delaware County to create its own.
During Delco Gives Day, organizers will hold a series of celebratory events throughout the county.
