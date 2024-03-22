From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Foundation for Delaware County is launching Delco Gives Day, a 24-hour day of giving, in order to spark an avalanche of generosity to local nonprofits and causes.

“We’re really trying to bring more visibility to the organizations and causes that are doing critical work in Delaware County for our neighbors and families,” said Katy Lichtenstein, director of communications for the Foundation.

Starting at 7 p.m. on May 8 and running through 7 p.m. on May 9, interested community members will have the ability to donate online to the more than 200 participating nonprofits in Delaware County.

The Foundation is hosting a kickoff party on May 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dining Under the Stars in Media. There will be bands, dancers and special guests.

The closing celebrations will be at Rose Tree Park in Media on May 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There, the Foundation will announce the final tally.

“We’ll also be giving out lots of prizes to the nonprofits,” Lichtenstein said. “A lot of the businesses have come in to sponsor prizes to give out throughout the 24-hour giving period.”

Not to be confused with Delco Day — a state holiday and fundraiser celebrating the people of the county — Delco Gives Day is intended to showcase organizations providing impactful services in the region.

A giving day is not a new concept. The Foundation for Delaware County was inspired by similar events in Lancaster and York counties. Lichtenstein said Extra Give Day has raised more than $92 million for Lancaster nonprofits since it launched 12 years ago.

“We think that the local Delaware County community will embrace this idea just as [enthusiastically]. So it has the real potential to have a lot of economic impact for our community,” Lichtenstein said.