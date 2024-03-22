What is Delco Gives Day? Inside the county’s inaugural 24-hour fundraising event
The Foundation for Delaware County is launching a giving day to help raise money for the area’s nonprofits.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The Foundation for Delaware County is launching Delco Gives Day, a 24-hour day of giving, in order to spark an avalanche of generosity to local nonprofits and causes.
“We’re really trying to bring more visibility to the organizations and causes that are doing critical work in Delaware County for our neighbors and families,” said Katy Lichtenstein, director of communications for the Foundation.
Starting at 7 p.m. on May 8 and running through 7 p.m. on May 9, interested community members will have the ability to donate online to the more than 200 participating nonprofits in Delaware County.
The Foundation is hosting a kickoff party on May 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dining Under the Stars in Media. There will be bands, dancers and special guests.
The closing celebrations will be at Rose Tree Park in Media on May 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There, the Foundation will announce the final tally.
“We’ll also be giving out lots of prizes to the nonprofits,” Lichtenstein said. “A lot of the businesses have come in to sponsor prizes to give out throughout the 24-hour giving period.”
Not to be confused with Delco Day — a state holiday and fundraiser celebrating the people of the county — Delco Gives Day is intended to showcase organizations providing impactful services in the region.
A giving day is not a new concept. The Foundation for Delaware County was inspired by similar events in Lancaster and York counties. Lichtenstein said Extra Give Day has raised more than $92 million for Lancaster nonprofits since it launched 12 years ago.
“We think that the local Delaware County community will embrace this idea just as [enthusiastically]. So it has the real potential to have a lot of economic impact for our community,” Lichtenstein said.
Power Home Remodeling is the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Delco Gives Day.
“They are supporting our community in such a big way, offering not just their dollars, but also their time and expertise,” said Frances Sheehan, president of the Foundation, in a statement. “Teams from Power have been working with Making a Change Group and Chester Upland Youth Soccer to put together a block party on May 8 to celebrate Delco Gives Day.”
Every nonprofit that is part of Delco Gives Day will receive bonus funding. Liechtenstein said the money is based on the “number of unique dollars.”
“It’s equitable across the nonprofits and not based on their size, because of course, bigger nonprofits have more money or have more resources to raise more money than, say, a smaller nonprofit,” Lichtenstein said. “So we really want this to be an equitable day of giving so that any nonprofit — a nonprofit with a staff of one versus a nonprofit with a staff of 150 — has the same opportunities for dollars.”
The registration window for nonprofits to participate is April 12.
Editor’s note: The Foundation for Delaware County provides support for WHYY.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.