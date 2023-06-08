Delco Day is back. The celebration dedicated to Delaware County is for a good cause
The event’s proceeds go to the HEADstrong Foundation, which is a local nonprofit, supporting families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.
Delco Day — the celebration of all things Delaware County — is back for its eighth year. The annual event, courtesy of the Delco Live podcast, began in 2016 as a small event to highlight punk rock bands, but it has since grown to become a massive charity event.
As usual, the day falls on Saturday, June 10, which is a nod to the 610 area code which encompasses much of the county. The price to get in? $6.10.
And just like in recent years, the proceeds from the all-day festivity will go to the HEADstrong Foundation. The Delaware County-based nonprofit provides support to families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.
Delco Day 8 takes place at JT Brewski’s in Secane at 2 p.m. It will feature nine musical acts, performing on two separate stages.
“At 6:10 p.m. we do a swearing in of non-native Delconians — if you’re from outside the area, you married into it, bought a house, just enjoy what we do or whatever — we give you a little flag that we all custom-make and write things on. And we do a nice little swearing-in ceremony for the county,” said Chris Holbrook, a co-founder of Delco Live.
Holbrook described the event as a “beach party in a parking lot,” but for a good cause. There will also be speeches from local officials and previous HEADstrong recipients.
Al Zaffiri, a co-founder of Delco Live, said there will be especially good news about last year’s Delco Day fundraising endeavor
“Last year’s recipient was a good friend of mine, his son, who will be actually popping by to Delco Day 8 because they helped him get through this tough time. He’s in remission,” Zaffiri said.
Chris Spadaro, of Delco Live, went to high school with one of this year’s HEADstrong recipients.
“One thing that I noticed with people in Delco is we could be knuckleheads, but when we need to help each other out, we show up and people show out,” Spadaro said.
This year, the fundraising goal is upwards of $25,000. Holbrook wants attendees to be unapologetically Delco.
“‘Mare of Easttown’ says, we got a terrible accent. Well, here’s one day where you show up and talk like that and not be judged by it and I’ll worry about ending up on a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch and not worrying about how we say water or pocketbook or home or phone,” Holbrook said.
Holbrook said, just like in previous year’s, the area’s state officials — state Rep. Jennifer O’Mara and state Sen. John Kane — will be on hand with an official citation, declaring Delco Day a state holiday.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.