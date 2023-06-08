Holbrook described the event as a “beach party in a parking lot,” but for a good cause. There will also be speeches from local officials and previous HEADstrong recipients.

Al Zaffiri, a co-founder of Delco Live, said there will be especially good news about last year’s Delco Day fundraising endeavor

“Last year’s recipient was a good friend of mine, his son, who will be actually popping by to Delco Day 8 because they helped him get through this tough time. He’s in remission,” Zaffiri said.

Chris Spadaro, of Delco Live, went to high school with one of this year’s HEADstrong recipients.

“One thing that I noticed with people in Delco is we could be knuckleheads, but when we need to help each other out, we show up and people show out,” Spadaro said.

This year, the fundraising goal is upwards of $25,000. Holbrook wants attendees to be unapologetically Delco.

“‘Mare of Easttown’ says, we got a terrible accent. Well, here’s one day where you show up and talk like that and not be judged by it and I’ll worry about ending up on a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch and not worrying about how we say water or pocketbook or home or phone,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook said, just like in previous year’s, the area’s state officials — state Rep. Jennifer O’Mara and state Sen. John Kane — will be on hand with an official citation, declaring Delco Day a state holiday.