Delco officials are conducting the county’s first community health assessment

The Delaware County Health Department is conducting its first-ever community health assessment. The goal is to pinpoint the health needs and disparities across Delco’s various communities.

The department, which is still in its infancy, hopes to use the results as a roadmap for future public health programs, decision-making, and grant requests, as well as making sure these strategies are impacting high-priority areas of the county.

“The community health assessment is a really important tool that lets us hear the voices of the county. As a new department, one thing our director always says is, ‘if everything is a priority, nothing is a priority.’ So we need to really focus our resources on what’s most important — and that’s the beauty of doing this survey work,” said Lora Werner, deputy director for the department.

Health officials are encouraging every member of the public to participate in the confidential survey either online or with a paper copy.

“Data is very key to the whole process. It’s systematically reviewed and also collected to quantify the magnitude of various health conditions, as well as social and environmental factors that contribute to the health of a community,” said Breeanne Agett, a project management consultant for the health department.