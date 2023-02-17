Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

In an effort to slow the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), the Delaware County Health Department rolled out a new program Tuesday — just in time for National Condom Week — aptly titled “Doing Delco Safely.”

The free mail-order condom distribution program looks to take a proactive approach in reducing the prevalence of STIs in Delco.

Public health departments conducting free condom programs is certainly not new. However, Health Department Director Melissa Lyon said it was time for a “21st century” approach to address a growing public health issue.

“I think as public health practitioners, we’ve probably not elevated that service appropriately so that everyone is aware that it exists,” Lyon said.

How does ‘Doing Delco Safely’ work?

Using an online form, residents can discreetly order up to 10 condoms from a variety of options at no cost. They can place one full order per day.

“Once the order is submitted, somebody here at the health department gets an email notifying of where to send the order to and what items were selected … We package the items and once we package it, we put the postage on it. It should go out within three days,” said Herman Wilson, the health department’s community health planner and disease intervention supervisor.