Similarly in Philadelphia, the city’s health department in July released a health advisory about rising rates of syphilis among women in Philadelphia. A spokesman on Wednesday said the city continues to see a rise, but that the percent increase and curve among women appears to be flattening — though still concerning. This time last year there were 811 early syphilis cases. As of this week, there are 911 cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is now recommending people who are pregnant receive testing for syphilis at their first prenatal visit, third trimester of pregnancy, and at delivery.

The health department also is recommending that all people with a recent positive test for another sexually transmitted infection get tested for syphilis and HIV.

O’Mahony surmises that because people can now live long healthy lives with HIV, people might not be as cautious about their sexual activity as they used to be, and that some people might incorrectly believe that certain sexual behaviors are less risky than others. She also said some people might not realize that syphilis still is prevalent.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for education and we’re hoping that providers out there are going to extend their testing to include syphilis and HIV and identify people who may be at risk,” O’Mahony said.

She said that it’s crucial that people have access to complete and thorough health care in order to prevent the spread of STIs.

“Medical care was interrupted during the pandemic, and people were getting erratic health care. So if you’re going to the emergency room, for instance, and were seeking treatment for gonorrhea, that person might get treated for gonorrhea but they’re never offered a syphilis or HIV test, and that provider is not aware of the individual’s complete sexual health profile either,” O’Mahony said.

“So there’s a lot of missed opportunities to get individuals into more comprehensive treatment, which I think was intensified during the pandemic when so many disease states had an interruption in screening, and routine medical care and certainly consistent medical care.”