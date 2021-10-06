Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Some Philadelphia health care workers say they’re concerned that they won’t meet the city’s deadline to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the Oct. 15 deadline. The city has responded by making some accommodations to allow them more time.

Now, health care staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, as well as staff, faculty, and students in higher education, must get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15, rather than be fully vaccinated by that date. They’re still required to get their second dose (if they get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines) by Nov. 15.

All other health care workers not working in hospitals or long-term care facilities have an extra week and must receive their first dose by Oct. 22. They would need their second dose by Nov. 22, and must get tested for the virus twice a week until they’re fully vaccinated.

Anyone who doesn’t comply will no longer be able to work or study in those settings if they don’t have an approved exemption, city health officials said Wednesday.

Businesses and institutions can still set their own stricter standards, however.