How is the ‘Great Resignation’ affecting your day-to-day life?

The pandemic caused a seismic shift in how people think about work and made many jobs much less attractive.

Some workers left their jobs because of health or child care needs; others in search of more money, more flexibility, and more happiness.

That’s led to an extremely competitive labor market, with employers across the country struggling to hire new workers.

The situation has been especially difficult for lower-paying public sector positions. Finding enough bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and garbage collectors was hard before the pandemic; now, it’s reached a crisis point.

