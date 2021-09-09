Updated at 4:38 p.m.

After 18 months where virtual learning was the norm for most students in the city, the School District of Philadelphia welcomed children back to in-person school last week, in some cases, to heaps of overflowing schoolyard garbage.

A week later, some of those trash piles only grew larger.

On Thursday morning, parents at Laura H. Carnell Elementary School in Northeast Philadelphia were shocked, disgusted, and confused.

Garbage bags, broken pieces of wood, wet cardboard boxes, broken furniture, and other debris piled up in chaotic disarray next to the school’s entrance and alongside the building.

Parent Jessica McCullough said the schoolyard had been reeking in recent days. Thursday morning’s cooler temperature and rain made it more bearable.

“You don’t smell it right now,” said McCullough, “Yesterday while it was really hot you could smell all the garbage. There’s garbage at the entrance and kids are stepping on trash in the entrance over there … broken headphones on the floor, and boxes and everything on the floor.”