Virtual education may no longer be the dominant mode of learning as schools reopen this fall. But thanks to COVID’s long tail, and the emergence of the more infectious delta variant, online learning is still on the menu in most Southeastern Pennsylvania school districts.

Despite almost unanimous agreement among experts that in-person school should be the priority, many school leaders feel they need to give parents an online outlet.

“We’re going to commit the money and the resources to offer the very best virtual option we can for families,” said Christopher Dormer, superintendent of the Norristown Area School District. “It needs to be their choice right now.”

Philadelphia, the state’s largest district, is offering online classes through its virtual academy. Among 42 suburban districts that responded to WHYY’s inquiries on the subject, 36 (or 85%) said students in all grades would have the option to learn online. Another three said they’d offer online classes for certain grades.

Just three districts told WHYY that students would have to attend classes in person, with possible exceptions granted for students who have medical issues.

When the COVID pandemic took root in March 2020, school districts shuttered their buildings and offered all classes online. In the 18 months since, the needle has moved slowly, if haltingly, back toward normal.

As the 2021-22 school year begins, the overwhelming majority of districts — if not all of them — say they’ll offer a typical, five-day week of in-person classes.

That shift has left a new debate in its wake: Should districts preserve, in some form, an option for parents to keep their kids online?

Across the region there’s no consensus response to this question.

In contrast to Pennsylvania, New Jersey has forbidden districts from offering virtual classes, except in emergency situations where students are quarantining at home.

For Dormer in Norristown, giving parents an all-virtual choice has two benefits. First, it’s a service to households who may have students or adults at higher risk for COVID-related illness. Second, it could dissuade those same families from leaving the district for one of Pennsylvania’s tuition-free cyber charter schools, which saw an enrollment spike since the pandemic began.

“If I can serve 20, 30, 50 kids well and have them be part of our district and our family, then I feel like I have a commitment to offer them that option,” said Dormer.

So far, Dormer said, only about 1.5% of the district’s students have opted for Norristown’s virtual option. That’s consistent with what other districts report.

Pennridge in Bucks County said 1% of students opted for all-virtual. Montgomery County’s Upper Dublin School District said just 12 of its roughly 4,000 students chose the online option.

Some summer polling indicated that as many as a quarter of parents preferred an online option, with parents of color more inclined to favor virtual school.

So far in Philadelphia — where the vast majority of students are Black or Latino — 1,900 students have enrolled in the district’s virtual academy, according to a district spokesperson. Like in Norristown, that’s about 1.5% of all students enrolled.