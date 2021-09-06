Why does information about vaccines and COVID keep changing?

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

This is one of a series of articles in which reporters from WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk answer questions about vaccines and COVID-19 submitted by you, our audience.

If she had a time machine, Andrea Wojcik says, there’s one thing she would change about the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic: She would advise public health officials to explain clearly that much is unknown — and that information and recommendations will change.

“We eventually learned that, but I think that was a lesson that came a little too late, and unfortunately it led to additional confusion,” said Wojcik, section chief of the office of communications for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services.

“I think that everybody kept saying, ‘This is new, this is new, this is new,’” she said. “But that doesn’t necessarily translate to the message of, ‘Things can change, and things can evolve, so we will provide that new information as soon as we have it.’”

If that simple message had been conveyed early on, perhaps it would have meant fewer people bewildered today, during the pandemic’s fourth wave, about coronavirus variants, and vaccine boosters, and breakthrough infections, among other things. WHYY’s Health Desk Help Desk often receives questions ranging from how the virus spreads to why anyone who’s been vaccinated should even have to worry about getting sick anymore. All of us have been inundated with evolving scientific data and shifting recommendations around masks and physical distancing, not to mention misinformation and disinformation on social media. So effective public health messaging is crucial, Wojcik said.

“People have lots of emotions and opinions, rightfully so, around their health. And sometimes, it can get easily confused when they see so many different forms of information or pieces of information coming from different sources. It can make it hard to know what is the correct piece of information,” Wojcik said. “So hopefully, the public health agency in whatever state or town that they are in provides that source of solid, reliable information for them to make those informed decisions about their own health.”

But on the national level, a lot of messaging mistakes were made in spring 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, said Sarah Bass, associate professor of social and behavioral sciences at Temple University’s College of Public Health, and director of the Risk Communication Laboratory.

One of those mistakes, she said, was not using core crisis communication principles.

“If we don’t come out at the beginning and say, ‘Hey, we don’t know everything about this, our understanding is changing as the research is happening and as we see things,’ then the public takes everything that’s been said as verbatim,” Bass said.

“And then, if things start to change, the public looks at it and says, ‘Well, you don’t really know what you’re talking about, because you said this first, and then it was different.’”

One of the reasons some people won’t get vaccinated, according to Temple University surveys, is because they believe health officials don’t know what they’re doing, she said.

Another error on the federal level, Bass said, was that there was not one identifiable spokesperson with straightforward messaging. That confusion at the top hurt state and local governments by making them look less credible, she said.

“You had the politicians say one thing. You had public health being kind of buried a little bit, and you had Dr. Fauci up there trying to get the right information out. But sometimes, what you need is one coherent spokesperson who has that credibility,” Bass said.

“It was, ‘Well, this isn’t a big deal,’ or, ‘It is a big deal and you should quarantine in your house,’ or, ‘You don’t have to wear a mask,’ but then, ‘You do have to wear a mask,’ ‘Oh, you need to wipe every item that you have down with Clorox,’ or, ‘Never mind, you can’t get this virus that way,’” Bass said. “So there were a lot of those mixed messages at the beginning. And I think that just set us up for so much misinformation. And quite honestly, disinformation that’s done on purpose as a way to kind of sow discord and not having confidence in the messaging that’s coming out.”