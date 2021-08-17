Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Visit the Essential Blends Hair Studio in Camden on any given day and you’ll find a bustling barber shop humming with music and chatter about daily life. Bring up the COVID-19 vaccine and the room will suddenly go quiet, save the buzzing of hair clippers.

“Even though I might not be able to convince somebody, they can understand why I take the position that I take,” said Javan Rankines, after his pro-vaccine talk dampened the mood at the shop last Thursday.

Rankines is one of 15 Camden barbers recruited by the Center for Family Services, a local nonprofit, and Rutgers University-Camden to act as a trusted messenger. The thinking goes: Someone like Rankines is more likely to convince his neighbor or customer who is on the fence about the vaccine than an incentive, which new data finds weren’t as effective at boosting vaccinations as once thought.

Still, Rankines is not sure how many people he’s managed to convince. He can’t even sway some of the people closest to him, including his coworker Donald Smith.

Smith, who is Black, has a list of widely quoted concerns: The vaccine was rolled out too quickly; you can still get sick even if you’re fully vaccinated (though breakthrough cases are rare and you are less likely to get seriously ill); no vaccine is FDA-approved (except for emergency use); and the medical community has a history of neglecting and taking advantage of Black communities.

But then his concerns take a conspiratorial turn. Smith said he’s heard the vaccine makes you infertile, though there is no evidence supporting this claim. Smith said he read injection sites were magnetized; the vaccines cannot make our bodies magnetic. Finally, Smith pointed to a widely debunked story about soldiers in Australia forcefully vaccinating people, including children. Though false, the story gained traction after conservative commentator Candace Owens reiterated the inaccurate claim on Instagram in July. It reinforces his belief that governments and pharmaceutical companies don’t have his best interests at heart.

“I do my research and continue my research and it’s showing there’s more cons than pros and my mind’s made up,” said Smith. “It would take several years for me to say, all right, these people have been vaccinated and their offspring, … those kids come out perfectly fine, they seem like they’re fine, those people live a long, healthy life. Then I’d say, you know, I might get vaccinated.”