Some Pennsylvania lawmakers and health care professionals say the state needs to work with local community groups to push vaccination incentives and education efforts in communities of color with low vaccination rates.

According to state Department of Health data, more than half of eligible Pennsylvanians have received at least one shot in the arm, but once those numbers are broken down by race, some stark disparities begin to show.

Only 20% of African Americans have received one dose of the vaccine, while 7% of Asian and Pacific Islanders have gotten at least one jab.

“Something much more aggressive needs to be done,” said State Sen. Vincent Hughes, “whether it be folks walking the streets instead of mass vaccination sites or increasing the array of incentives that can be utilized for an uptick in vaccinations.”