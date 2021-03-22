Who’s getting the COVID-19 vaccine, who isn’t, and why?

Why does that racial vaccine gap exist?

All the specific reasons the disparity exists are not known, but medical experts and community leaders say it’s mostly an issue of access.

No matter where you live, sign-up is often online-only, which creates technological barriers. A lot of clinics aren’t located in Black or Latino neighborhoods, which creates geographical ones. When it comes to immigrant communities, there are also issues of language and information gaps.

Sarun Chan, director of the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia, said these problems started at the beginning of the pandemic — even before the vaccine.

“One of the first things that went out the window [for the city] was diversity, equity, and inclusion, especially by way of access to information and resources surrounding the pandemic, surrounding vaccines, surrounding everything you could think of,” Chan told WHYY News.

Vaccine information and priority group guidance was provided in English, and occasionally in Spanish or American Sign Language. That meant many immigrant leaders in Philadelphia had to provide translation on their own to inform their communities. On top of that, the guidance was constantly being updated or changed.

“By the time we were able to have access to that information and also spend the time to translate or interpret anything, [it] was no longer news,” Chan said.

What about vaccine hesitancy — the idea that people of color don’t trust the shot or are suspicious of it? Could the gap be because of that?

At the beginning of the vaccine rollout, there were a lot of stories centered on hesitancy, especially in Black communities. That hesitancy stemmed not necessarily from historical injustices like the Tuskegee Study, but from modern medical racism and continued barriers of access to health care. In the Philadelphia region specifically, it was exacerbated by prior institutional neglect: lack of personal protection equipment and vaccine information for Black health care workers eroded trust.

But that has begun to shift. National polling shows that vaccine hesitancy across communities has dropped dramatically over the past three months. And a recent NPR survey showed there’s really not that much difference in coronavirus vaccine trust between Black and white people in the United States: 73% of Black people and 70% of white people surveyed said they’d either gotten the shot already or were planning to in the future. The differences now are more likely to be partisan: In the same NPR survey, almost 50% of Republican men said they didn’t plan to get the shot, compared with just 6% of Democratic men who said the same.

Given that, in addition to the barriers to access mentioned earlier, it seems vaccination rates in communities of color are lower because people can’t get the shot — not because they don’t want it.

Loren T. Bussey, a 51-year-old Black veteran in New Castle, became eligible for the vaccine at Delaware’s pharmacies last Wednesday. Though he’s still waiting for an appointment, he told WHYY he’s noticed a disparity in vaccine access across the board.

“I know a lot of Black people and Hispanic people that are not getting [the vaccine] because it’s not made accessible,” Bussey said. “When people don’t have the ability, the finance, or the transportation to go to these different places, they say they’re reluctant. But that’s not the case — they just don’t have the wherewithal to get it.”