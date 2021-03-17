Philly’s Latino doctors form a collective to boost lagging community vaccination rates

Unidos plans for every staff member on site to be bilingual, up through the medics and the security detail. The group is working with the Spanish American Law Enforcement Association, a contingent of Philadelphia police officers, to offer security on site.

The bulk of the administrative tasks for Unidos Contra Covid will be managed through IV, Torradas’ group. That group has the infrastructure in place to handle hiring, onboarding, clinical documentation, malpractice insurance, and billing services.

The group is requesting $767,700 from the city, including $70,000 for the medical director’s salary (Torradas) and hourly rates for six vaccinators, six translators, a site manager, four registrars, an on-site doctor, EMTs, and security. The budget also includes more than $30,000 for cold storage equipment and transport, which Torradas said wouldn’t be necessary if the group was allocated the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which he hopes it is.

The group plans to bill insurance companies for the vaccine administrative fee, which the Biden administration recently raised from $28 to $45 for a single dose and $45 to $80 for a two-dose regimen, in order to incentivize providers to administer more doses. Any proceeds from the project that are not reinvested into community vaccination and testing efforts will be directed toward developing the business, according to the application.

There are existing organizations targeting Philadelphia’s Latino population like Esperanza Health Center and Congreso, but many of them do not have the capacity to provide the vaccine on a large scale, said Torradas. He said he hopes Unidos Contra Covid can serve as a place where those grassroots organizations, already tapped into the Latino communities, can send patients and scale up.

“I met with the executive boards of many of these groups and it is, ‘We have the staffing to barely run our day-to-day operation, how are we logistically going to go to a 500-a-day vaccine center with what we’ve got?’ And nobody seemed to have a good answer to that.”

City data bears out those trends. Esperanza Health Clinic ordered 5,000 shots as of the week of March 7, but had only administered 1,398 of them. Congreso had only ordered 200 doses but hadn’t administered any of them.

The groups on the ground say a reliable, convenient place to send their community members to get vaccinated is sorely needed.

Esperanza Health Clinic is doing its best to administer vaccines, said Debra Ortiz-Vasquez, the clinic’s Director of Community Health and Wellness, but it’s difficult to scale up a vaccine operation when you have to do the work of treating hard-to-reach patients, and also have to continue running the daily operations of a health clinic. In a highly regulated federally qualified health center like Esperanza, you can’t just hire a batch of vaccine administrators and scale up your operation, she said.

“We’re getting there,” said Ortiz-Vasquez, who noted that in addition to slowly vaccinating its patients, the group has done a couple of Saturday community vaccine events where they’ve inoculated more than 100 people at a time. “We’re hoping to do more, but it is cumbersome.”

She said it would be great to be able to have someplace trustworthy and nearby to send people who were interested in the vaccine.

“Right now, it feels like we are sending them into the abyss,” she said.

Rev. Luis Cortés Jr., founder, president, and CEO of Esperanza (a separate entity from the health clinic by the same name), which provides social services to Latinos in Philadelphia, said when someone comes to his organization looking for a vaccine, he tells them to call 311. Esperanza Health Clinic has reached out to his group once saying they had vaccines to offer, but it’s not a consistent flow of slots. The city gave Cortés’ group 500 spots at the FEMA site at the Convention Center, but there is no consistent place in the neighborhood where he can send people.

“I feel confident that once we set up systems within the neighborhood, the community will catch up,” he said. The reverend said he’s worked with members of the Unidos coalition on testing events and would be excited to welcome them to the neighborhood. Still, he wishes the city would have been more proactive and sooner.

“At the end of the day, the African American community had to organize itself,” he said. “The Hispanic community had to organize itself. What does that tell you?”