The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Wednesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to WHYY health reporter Nina Feldman Wednesday afternoon about how the Biden administration wants to help local governments speed up vaccinations, and do it fairly.

—

Vice President Kamala Harris, thank you so much for talking with me today.

FEMA launched its mass vaccination site here in Philadelphia today, which could increase the doses delivered here by 6,000 a day. While the appointments at the site were designated for essential workers, invitation links were shared widely, and many who weren’t yet eligible signed up without even knowing they were doing anything wrong.

This seems like the latest instance during this rollout of these two competing priorities butting up against one another: the need to move swiftly and get shots into arms, weighed against the need to do things equitably and prioritize those who are at the highest risk. So how are you thinking about balancing these priorities?

Well, listen, I couldn’t agree with you more that equitable distribution must be a priority, and it has been actually something that we have not only emphasized in terms of the plan for distribution, but we actually created some structure around it, including creating a COVID Equity Task Force led by Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith. They actually had their first meeting last week. And the whole point is to make sure that we are guaranteeing as much as possible that everyone, regardless of where they live, their socioeconomic background or status, race, gender, that they have equal access to the vaccine.

It’s a big concern of ours. And as we know, this pandemic has been vicious in the way it has attacked the American people. It has disproportionately impacted people of color and particularly African Americans and Latinos, both in terms of the contraction of the virus, but also death rate. And you know that that’s not to mention all of the economic impact and the educational impact, which also is the subject of our concern about equitable distribution of resources. So there’s a lot of work for us to do, both at the federal level and obviously at the state, local level as well.

Right. And here on the ground in Philadelphia, we have a grassroots group called the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium that has been working to vaccinate the African American community. And, you know, there’s a lot of conversation about vaccine hesitancy, and they say they haven’t actually run into that problem so much yet. They had people waiting all night in the freezing cold at a 24-hour clinic to get the shot. And they said their biggest concern right now is making sure that people who need the vaccine the most get it first.

So I agree with that. And I’ll tell you, you know, early on in the pandemic and after we had a vaccine, that was a big concern for a lot of us, which was the hesitancy issue because people, especially African Americans, have a righteous skepticism about how they will be treated based on how historically folks have been treated as it relates to medical science. But to your point, and to the point of the Black Doctors in Philadelphia, what we are seeing now is, yes, that there is some of that. But the numbers that we are seeing in terms of who actually gets the vaccine is also a function of accessibility to the vaccine. So not just hesitancy, but is it actually available to all people equally?

And that’s why we are paying particular attention to where it’s being distributed. But also the Equity Task Force is charged with collecting the data, so that we’re monitoring it in real time to make sure that everyone is actually having access. And we’ve all heard the horror stories early on of, you know, for example, low-income communities in predominantly minority communities where folks who did not live in that community were going to get the vaccine. So that’s something we are paying attention to, make sure that we curtail the abuses.