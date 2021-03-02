Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Keta White is a Black health care worker at Germantown Home, in Philadelphia’s Mount Airy neighborhood. And she’s one of 13,000 members of District 1199C, a majority Black- and brown-led union that represents Black workers in all fields in the major health care institutions in the city — behavioral, mental health, and child care facilities, as well as employees who provide health care services within the city’s prison systems.

At White’s nursing home, she works in the laundry department, sorting and delivering personal clothing to residents. Typically, Germantown Home accommodates 180 beds, but she said that at the height of the pandemic, 60 residents passed away after contracting the virus, one-third of the home’s elderly population.

“We were very close to the residents, very close,” White said. “Some of the workers had to take a leave because it was just so overwhelming seeing the residents pass away daily and their family members not being able to be there for them.”

Chris Woods, president of District 1199C, said experiences like White’s prompted many members of the union to leave health care altogether. Over the course of the last several months, he and other union officials have worked with employers to ensure that members have proper PPE, hazard pay, and equitable hours. But the pandemic’s devastation left a lot of his membership afraid, Woods said, and there’s been a lot of concern about the efficacy of the vaccine as well.

“We did a survey before the vaccine rollout, and many of [our union members] indicated to us that they needed to have more information about the vaccine before taking it,” Woods said.

District 1199C has partnered with health care employers in the city to get union members vaccinated at their places of employment. Woods said the union is hosting a series of virtual information sessions online, to which physicians and other health care professionals are invited to talk about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

White remembers when seniors in her nursing facility started to get sick with the virus, and the anxiety that came over the workplace as they tried to manage the growing number of infections. Then a coworker and dear friend of 25 years contracted COVID-19 and died. That loss was the toughest, White said. Several months later, the union was offering the vaccine to her and other employees at the nursing home, and her immediate reaction was skepticism.

“I said let me consult my doctor first because I have chronic bronchitis and respiratory problems,” White recalled. “And he said most definitely take it, so Feb.

6 I took my first dose, and Feb. 16 I took my second.”