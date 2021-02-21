Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Long lines of people wrapped around Temple University’s Liacouras Center during the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium’s (BDCC) first 24-hour vaccine clinic.

Prior to the clinic, Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the group, said that the goal was to vaccinate about 2,000 people — the group surpassed that number before midnight.

“I expected a lot — I don’t know that I expected this,” Stanford said.

The clinic began at noon Friday and ended at noon Saturday. In total, the group administered about 4,000 doses of vaccine, according to a representative. The effort was designed to target people in phase 1B and seniors over the age of 75, all of whom had to come from a Philly ZIP code that the BDCC identified as having higher occurrences of the virus and death.

Stanford wanted the ZIP code requirement in place as a way to bring greater equity to a vaccine rollout that has disproportionately reached white Philadelphians.

Dress warm and be patient

On Thursday — in the middle of the snowstorm — the consortium vaccinated more than 700 people. Because of that high number, Stanford said she knew the weather wouldn’t keep people home.

People started showing up at the Liacouras Center around 9 a.m. Friday in anticipation of the 24-hour clinic. Despite the snow-covered ground, the line stretched and weaved for several blocks. Folding chairs were commonplace as many double-masked Philadelphians prepared for the long wait. Those attending were asked to “dress warm and be patient.”

Sindia Guerrero, 25, works with children and had tried to register with the BDCC before.

“I think it’s wonderful, but at the same time, it’s kind of like crazy — because of the lines. I waited for almost four hours,” Guerrero said.

The average wait time to get into the clinic for registration varied, but it usually took hours to get out of the cold. It wasn’t rare to hear of wait times longer than seven hours.

Edna Evans, 88, waited outside for half an hour with her friend before they were called. She said she’s a fan of the 24-hour clinic idea.