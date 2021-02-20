South Philly Mexican businesses come together to raise COVID-19 relief funds

Philadelphia’s dynamic food scene wouldn’t be what it is without its immigrant restaurateurs.

The city owes its popular dishes to people from around the world who chose Philly as their home. When it comes to your favorite taco, you can thank the community of Mexican immigrants who have made South Philly the go-to spot for some of the best Mexican food in the country.

But serving delicious cuisine isn’t enough to sustain any restaurant during the pandemic – and that’s where a new GoFundMe relief fund comes in. Like many other business owners before them, a dozen Mexican merchants have turned to the platform for financial support in the absence of enough government support. The COVID-19 Relief Fund for South Philly Mexican Businesses campaign on GoFundMe launched two weeks ago and has raised a little over $24,000 from 200 individual donors, almost half of its $50,000 goal.

“The time is now for us as merchants to take advantage of this help,” said Karina Sánchez Arellano, who owns and runs Los Cuatro Soles on the corner of Chadwick and Moore with her husband Angel. “We must support each other. In fact, we are only going to get through this by supporting each other — as Mexicans more than anything.”

The launch of the campaign — and the formation of the Association of Mexican Business Owners of Philadelphia — is a culmination of a yearlong struggle to survive the pandemic, growing out of efforts of the Mexican community to come together to help one another during a time when they felt locked out of many support systems.

Every business has faced its own unique challenges during the past year, but in many ways, immigrant-owned restaurants and businesses have had to bear a different burden.

“Many businesses are in the same situation,” said Héctor Herrada, a radio host on Philalatinos Radio, who helped with the crowdfunding campaign. “But the difficulty for this population and this group, particularly, is that the owners have not been able to apply to many different reliefs.”

In addition to the everyday struggle to keep operations afloat, immigrant business owners can encounter language barriers, lack access to local and federal relief and for Latinos in particular, a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Jill Fink, the executive director at the Merchant Fund, the nonprofit receiving the campaign funds, said a lot of the barriers — like not having information available in languages other than English or even requiring social security numbers — are indicators of systemic racism.

“What we’re seeing these Mexican business owners do right now is in the same spirit that existed 160-plus years ago among business owners who had no larger government establishment that was supporting them, so they came together to figure out how to support each other,” she said.

Karina and Angel of Los Cuatro Soles learned about local COVID-relief opportunities through the news and social media. Despite navigating the application on their own and applying, they didn’t receive any financial assistance.

“It made things very difficult, but we kept going,” said Angel. The restaurant has adapted to every new restriction and continues to operate with the couple in charge, working with two other family members.

The couple, who came to Philadelphia together from Mexico and have been married for over a decade also welcomed a new baby during the pandemic, Itzae, in September. Out of necessity, Karina worked through the majority of her pregnancy.

“There was no other way,” she said. A few days after giving birth, she contracted COVID. She says the symptoms were minimal, but she quarantined with her daughter upstairs in their home, while her husband and their three sons lived downstairs separately.

“Unfortunately, many have died from it. When we contracted it, we thankfully only had mild symptoms. We managed to get through it,” she said.