Philly’s Center City restaurants hope for a boost as remote work wanes

Lamberti Pizza & Market is just one of nearly 500 brick-and-mortar restaurants across Center City eager for a slice of hungry customers.

And like many downtown businesses, the family-owned restaurant near 7th and Chestnut streets relies on commuters to stay afloat.

Rosita Lamberti, director of restaurants for the Aldo Lamberti Family of Restaurants, said she remembers shutting down then-Lamberti’s Pizza Fresca four years ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Center City.

“There was nobody working in the city, we just weren’t able to stay open,” Lamberti said about the situation in June 2020.

Instead of simply reopening, the company decided to pivot its business model to sell more prepared meals like grilled chicken, salmon, roast beef and pulled pork.

In April 2021, the restaurant group opened the Lamberti Pizza & Market as a new concept, with gourmet pizza and prepared foods for a commuter to pick up as dinner on their way home.

“We kind of switched gears,” she said. “We have entrees that are ready-to-go and we’re always adding things. The whole idea was to make life easier.”

Now as more Center City employees are working hybrid schedules, the market’s busiest days are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“People who work in the city are the guests who drive our business,” she said.

There’s less demand on Mondays and Fridays during the lunch rush, then a bump from tourism on Saturdays, she said. There are more than 100 workers at the company, with about a dozen at the Center City location.

Lamberti is offering discounts to hospital and city office workers for the rest of the year as one way to “bring some joy” as they return to on-site work. In mid-July, when thousands of city workers were mandated back into the office five days a week, there was a slight bump in sales and noticeably more foot traffic.

“I definitely felt like there were more people in the city, more people walking around,” she said.