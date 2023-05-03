The Philadelphia City Council’s legislation for the city wage and business tax cuts are identical to the mayor’s budget right now. If approved, the city would collect $14.5 million less during the first year and $75.3 million less over a 5 year period, according to city officials.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who sponsored the city tax cut legislation, deferred comment for this story.

“If these numbers work out that we can further reduce taxes and not cut any city services, then we would be in support,” said Max Weisman, communications director for councilmember Thomas. “But if there’s a situation where we have to choose between tax cuts and cutting library hours or rec centers or anything like that, he’s not going to choose that.”

But that’s an unlikely scenario.

“We have made slow and steady progress towards improving the tax structure in Philadelphia, but it has only improved at the margins,” said Brett Mandel, a business consultant and board member of Philadelphia Forward, a citizens’ organization focused on tax reform education. “We’re still taxing too much. We’re still taxing what other localities and other cities do not tax and we’re still not taxing fairly. We have been lowering tax rates in Philadelphia for decades. We have more tax revenue than ever.”

Mandel would propose to reverse a previous move where the city exempted the first $100,000 of business income starting in 2016. He would raise that cap to $250,000.

“We would capture the vast majority of small businesses,” he said. “On the other hand, there are lots of big businesses that don’t pay the business income and receipts tax. It really only applies to companies that are truly locally based. So a national corporation that happens to have an office here, their accountants make sure they don’t make any profit in Philadelphia.”

One local policy think tank suggests that steady change would be the best path forward as larger issues are tackled too.

“Incremental change to the BIRT tax is the most responsible thing we can do,” said Jeff Hornstein, executive director for the Economy League of Philadelphia. “Incremental change to the wage tax, exempting low-income workers or giving them a tax credit, which we’ve done now and exerted some great leadership there.”

But it’s difficult for many Black and brown entrepreneurs to start the next generation of businesses or even for marginalized people to be successful in the workforce.

“Our much bigger problem than any of this is that we have a workforce that is disenfranchised due to mass incarceration that is not part of the labor market,” he said. “And to me, that’s the biggest drag on [business] growth here.”