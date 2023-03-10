Philadelphia may reinstate discount for early payment of property taxes

Philadelphia City Council is weighing legislation that would reinstate a 1% discount for homeowners who pay their real estate taxes early.

Property tax bills are typically sent out in December and are due at the end of March the following year. Under the measure, residents would receive the discount if they pay their next tax bill in full by the end of February 2024.

“By incentivizing early payment, the discount bolsters the City’s cashflows — and it rewards taxpayers for good behavior. The City is now back on better financial footing than it was a few years ago and we should bring back the one percent discount for early payment of real estate taxes,” said City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson in a statement.

He introduced the bill on Thursday with Councilmember Brian O’Neil.

The discount was discontinued in tax year 2021 due to revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The savings helped plug a $750 million deficit in the city’s operating budget for fiscal year 2021.

The measure is the latest effort to ease the financial burden of rising property assessments, which dictate how much a homeowner owes in property taxes. The latest round of assessments saw residential property values increase by an average of 31% after a three-year pause.