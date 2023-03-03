Mayor Kenney’s final Philly budget gets mixed reaction from City Council

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s budget doesn’t raise taxes, offers free SEPTA for city workers and some low-income residents, and promises more slots for pre-K and other Kenney projects, but don’t expect City Council to let it out of their hands untouched.

“With our City Council, we will build on our success and finish it with energy, momentum, and a strong foundation for our city’s next chapter,” Kenney said as he officially delivered the $6.1 billion plan Thursday morning. “These priorities include quality education for all, a safer and more just Philadelphia, thriving neighborhoods, inclusive growth, and economic opportunity. We have made progress in each of these areas, but there is still urgent work left to do.”

There were a lot of smiles about the budget from the members of council who will have to vote on it, especially for the projections that the city will have a $520 million surplus at the end of the year.

“This is my first time ever having this much of a surplus,” said Councilmember Curtis Jones. He said the budget was a great plan for them to take to the neighborhoods during re-election campaigns. “What I found in budgeting, it is as difficult when you have a deficit as it is setting budget priorities when you have a surplus. But from cursory review, I like what I’m seeing.”