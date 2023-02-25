Philly bike share program to expand in historically-marginalized communities

Philadelphia wants to greatly expand its Indego bike share program in the coming years. That expansion will concentrate on underserved areas in historically marginalized neighborhoods.

Waffiyyah Murray, the program manager of Indego, which operates the city’s bike share program, says there are currently 200 stations where bikes are available. The decisions about where to add more stations will be made in a very focused way.

“Taking a look at those neighborhoods that haven’t had that needed additional stations, and then working with the community to find out where the best locations could be as well,” Murray said.

The goal is to add another 150 stations over the next five years.

“The goal of the equity plan is to really share the city and bike transit system operators’ vision,” Murray said. “So we want to expand our program and grow our program in an equitable manner.”