Study finds Philly’s bikeshare program got more people riding

At its initial launch, she said, Indego wanted to make a firm commitment to access for communities of color, and to people with different income levels. Between its community engagement efforts and tools such as safety education classes, the goal is to keep equity at the forefront.

“It’s important that people feel like the system is for them — that they can use it,” she said. “That they feel like they can afford to use it and feel safe and comfortable using it.”

Indego has also made efforts to address some socioeconomic disadvantages that may prevent prospective cyclists from using the bikes. The program launched an Access card pass, which costs $5 a month, and has worked to place stations in neighborhoods with more socioeconomic challenges. The program, with help from city officials, also plans on implementing additional low-income subsidies for users and increasing the number of stations by 2026.

“Equity for me is being able to provide a service where we find out what those barriers are, implement programs that help alleviate some of those barriers, and really just provide a service that is fun to everyone,” Murray said.

But the program’s long-term sustainability remains a concern. Most notable, as Auchincloss said, the city’s biking infrastructure is not consistently conducive to biking. Overtime, she said, it may deter willing bikeshare users from continuing to take advantage of the program.

“Other cities like New York just said, ‘These are our streets. We’re putting the lanes in.’ And in Philadelphia, it becomes much more of a community process, and that, for better or for worse, it does really drag on and take years and years,” she said.

Auchincloss believes, however, that there is room for optimism and growth if some of these concerns are addressed.

“We may see more utilization and retention in the bikeshare program if the infrastructure was safer,” she said. “Some folks are making the plunge and getting on bikes, but many of them are dropping out and are not using bikes at the level that we would hope at a sustained level. Some of that may be a lack of comfort with the infrastructure. Safety is obviously a key component of bicycling, particularly for nontraditional users.”