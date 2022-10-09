New bike lanes opened this week as part of the Chestnut Street Repaving and Safety Project. It’s part of the city’s Vision Zero Blueprint to improve safety on Philly streets for both cyclists and pedestrians.

As part of the work, a new parking-separated bikeway was added on Chestnut Street from 45th to 63rd streets.

“These improvements will keep every Philadelphians safe on this corridor, no matter how they get around,” said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. “I’m so proud of what we’ve delivered for the West Philadelphia community, and I’m proud of what we showed that we could do on a street like this.”

Deputy Managing Director Mike Carroll said adding more protected bike lanes is a good thing for Philadelphia, and it’s just one part of an effort to limit speeding and traffic fatalities in Philadelphia.

“We’re finally looking at a project that provides people with safe options no matter what mode they take down Chestnut Street,” he said.