Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Three more bicycle lanes could be installed in Philadelphia if legislation by Councilmember Jeffrey Young Jr. is successful.

It’s a big change from when the City Council member suggested removing a bike lane that drew ire from neighbors along Market Street just west of City Hall in April 2024.

Young Jr. did not immediately respond to an interview request for this story. But the City Council Committee on Streets and Services, of which he chairs, voted unanimously Monday to approve three bills he introduced to add more bike lanes that sit in his district.

One bicycle lane would run along 13th Street from Cecil B. Moore Avenue to Diamond Street, crossing Temple University’s campus. Plans include barriers like flexible posts and planters in partnership with the college, while parking would be removed.

A second bicycle lane would be installed along North 23rd Street between Market and Race streets, with one driving lane removed but parking preserved.