Philadelphia receives federal funding to expand Schuylkill River Trail

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia officials hope to make neighborhoods and businesses more accessible and safer for pedestrians and cyclists. The city has been awarded a more than $13 million federal grant to expand the Schuylkill River Trail.

The city said the projects will help people without a car commute to jobs, reduce vehicle emissions and provide more hiking and biking opportunities.

The initiative is part of a regional network known as Circuit Trails, which aims to connect more than 800 miles of trails across Pennsylvania and New Jersey by 2040.

“Our goal is to have a family, a parent with a young child, let’s say 12 years old, to be comfortable riding together on a Circuit Trail,” said Patrick Starr, chair of the Circuit Trails Coalition and executive vice president of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council.