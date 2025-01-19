Philly’s Rail Park raises millions for next phase from state, federal grants

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Ambitious plans to transform the next section of an old railroad property into a public park with sweeping views of Philadelphia is one step closer to reality after the Center City District was awarded both state and federal grants for the project.

In 2018, the first section of the Rail Park that sits above city streets and runs from 13th and Noble streets to Callowhill Street opened to the public as the first green space in the neighborhood.

But that elevated park ends after a quarter of a mile, and the rest of the structure that stretches from Fairmount Avenue to Vine Street, once known as the Ninth Street Branch, is behind locked gates.

Callowhill Neighborhood Association board president Sarah McEneaney has lived in the neighborhood since 1979 and rode the train to Spring Garden before it stopped running in 1984.

The Reading Railroad Viaduct can be difficult to visualize without visiting the train trestle, which is what community members did for years, trespassing on private property before the public park opened, McEneaney said.

“A lot of people couldn’t understand [the park] until they got up there and saw it,” she said.

While it’s taken more than a decade of work to get the first section of the park opened, McEneaney said she’s hopeful the viaduct greenway will be completed in her lifetime.