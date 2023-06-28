A phone in Philly’s Rail Park lets you speak to the dead

A free public telephone has been installed in Philadelphia’s Rail Park – but it is wired to nothing.

Because it is connected to nobody, you can use it to speak to anybody.

“You can use the phone to talk to someone that is unreachable to you for whatever reason,” said Ravina Daphtary, co-creator of “The Thread.” “That experience can feel a little bit weird at first — maybe a little bit intimidating. But it also creates a lot of lightness. It’s a pathway you can use to heal.”

Similar to the exercise of writing an emotional letter with no intention of sending it, “The Thread” is intended to give people a means to speak to a deceased loved one as a form of grief therapy.

Grief therapist Beth Jellinek said this is what Philadelphia needs right now.

“We are all grieving in different ways, but particularly these last few years with the COVID pandemic, with the opioid epidemic, and deaths due to gun violence — [it’s] just devastated our city,” she said. “We really felt moved to create a space where we’re focused on care and healing — not necessarily all the trauma. It feels like the right time.”

“The Thread” is based on “Wind Phone” in Ōtsuchi, Japan, where garden designer Itaru Sasaki set up a phone booth in his garden in 2010 as a way to speak with his deceased cousin. Shortly after, Ōtsuchi was devastated by the 2011 tsunami, which killed over 15,000 people in the Tōhoku region, including about 2,000 in Ōtsuchi — which was around 10% of its total population.