A mythology for North Philly appears on construction fencing

For decades, The Village has been generating creative projects, often in its adjacent garden space, but has never had a place to put those projects once they come down. As a result, Lloyd said artwork is often destroyed for lack of an archive in which to put it.

She said the Futures Gallery will be designed to store art, exhibit art, and serve as a community gathering space.

“The gallery is meant to provide a space for Black artists in the neighborhood to showcase in a beautiful space, without the typical art gallery requirements or the nepotism that happens in the art scene,” Lloyd said. “We’re able to provide an open space for community residents to showcase their artwork, their histories, their stories. But we wanted to make sure that we talk to them first and understand exactly what they were looking for in this space.”

Community participants told Lloyd they wanted the new gallery to have windows, so people who might be intimidated by an art gallery could see what’s happening inside. That it should be staffed by both a younger person and an older person, to bridge generations. They wanted a permanent altar space to honor ancestors and predecessors.

With oracle figures like The Designer, The Elder, The Youth, The Scribe, Lloyd said she can keep The Village on the same page as the community members it serves.

“We’re able to look at this deck and remind ourselves over and over again: Are we fulfilling the requests of the community and the folks that we spoke to, or are we just doing what we want to do?” she said. “This is going to make sure we take a step back and move with intentionality.”

Although the Futures Oracle is initially tied to a construction project, Sumpter believes in the mystery of the tarot deck, that it has surprises applicable to other intentions by other organizations.

“This is about imagining the future and dreaming,” she said. “It’s important to have a creative space to not just come together, but also dream. We don’t put enough emphasis on the power of dreaming.”