‘Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design’ exhibit comes to the African American Museum in Philadelphia
Making its Philadelphia debut, the exhibit will display various aspects of Carter’s 40-year career as a designer.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
As America celebrates its 250th birthday in 2026, the African American Museum in Philadelphia will also be celebrating its milestone of 50 years featuring Ruth E. Carter’s exhibit titled “Afrofuturism in Costume Design.”
Dr. Ashley Jordan, the museum’s president and CEO, spoke during a press viewing to highlight the exhibit last Friday. “This magnificent show kicks off our 50th anniversary celebrating 50 years of culture, legacy, hope, history, everything that is the best of Philadelphia’s story is right here in this location,” she said.
Making its Philadelphia debut, the exhibit will display various aspects of Carter’s 40-year career as a designer. Displays will include Carter’s first sewing machine, designs, sketches, visual inspirations and 80 of Carter’s original costume designs from various films throughout her career, from her early work on Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X” to her most recent work from “Black Panther” and its sequel, “Wakanda Forever.” The exhibit will also display her costumes from the 2025 film “Sinners,” directed by Ryan Coogler.
Dejay Duckett, vice president of curatorial services for AAMP, said she grew up watching the films that Carter’s work appeared in, and that it’s a dream come true to help bring this exhibit to AAMP.
“I also grew up coming to this museum, so it’s bringing together two worlds to share with our audiences,” said Duckett. “I’m so thankful and just grateful for the opportunity.”
The goal of the exhibit is to show Carter’s work throughout her career and how it blended inspirations from various historical American periods with the ideas and visual storytelling behind Afrofuturism. “Although these pieces are fantastical and imaginative, they are very grounded and very real culture and very real African culture and design and creativity,” said Duckett.
Who is Ruth E. Carter?
Born and raised in Springfield, Massachusetts, Carter had begun working on her craft in sewing and fabric design at 9 years old. She graduated from Hampton Institute, later renamed Hampton University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater. Carter’s work has earned her numerous accolades, being not only the first African American to be nominated and win at the Oscars for Best Costume Design, but also the first Black woman to win multiple Academy Awards in any category.
Carter spoke about her history and experiences at a ticketed celebration of the exhibit on Nov. 1. Guests at the event also received a signed copy of Carter’s book, “The Art of Ruth E. Carter.”
The exhibit will be available to the public Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Nov. 6 to Sept. 6, 2026.
More information can be found online.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.