From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As America celebrates its 250th birthday in 2026, the African American Museum in Philadelphia will also be celebrating its milestone of 50 years featuring Ruth E. Carter’s exhibit titled “Afrofuturism in Costume Design.”

Dr. Ashley Jordan, the museum’s president and CEO, spoke during a press viewing to highlight the exhibit last Friday. “This magnificent show kicks off our 50th anniversary celebrating 50 years of culture, legacy, hope, history, everything that is the best of Philadelphia’s story is right here in this location,” she said.

Making its Philadelphia debut, the exhibit will display various aspects of Carter’s 40-year career as a designer. Displays will include Carter’s first sewing machine, designs, sketches, visual inspirations and 80 of Carter’s original costume designs from various films throughout her career, from her early work on Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X” to her most recent work from “Black Panther” and its sequel, “Wakanda Forever.” The exhibit will also display her costumes from the 2025 film “Sinners,” directed by Ryan Coogler.