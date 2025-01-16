This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Inside the MaKen Studio South warehouse space in Kensington, one fashion designer sees no division between nature and fashion. NOOR by Grant Blvd, a brand created by Kimberly McGlonn, uses only natural, plant-based fibers like Tencel and linen, or wool. None of the materials are sourced from fossil fuels, even the tags are made from cotton.

“We are determined to pursue profitability and we also are not willing to sacrifice our own well-being and the future of the planet,” McGlonn said.

Synthetic fabrics commonly used today like polyester, nylon and spandex are derived from fossil fuels. It’s hard to recycle the clothing and much of it ends up in the landfill, including a giant dump in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

“Fabrics that you see — like a lot of polyester, petroleum-based fibers — we don’t realize are harmful to the environment,” said Tia Jones, the company’s fulfillment manager. “Even constructing these fabrics is dangerous to our health.”