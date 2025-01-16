Climate Fixers: One Philly designer knits nature and fashion for sustainability
NOOR by Grant Blvd, a Philly-based fashion house, uses only natural, plant-based fibers like Tencel and linen, or wool. None of the materials are sourced from fossil fuels.
This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.
From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.
Inside the MaKen Studio South warehouse space in Kensington, one fashion designer sees no division between nature and fashion. NOOR by Grant Blvd, a brand created by Kimberly McGlonn, uses only natural, plant-based fibers like Tencel and linen, or wool. None of the materials are sourced from fossil fuels, even the tags are made from cotton.
“We are determined to pursue profitability and we also are not willing to sacrifice our own well-being and the future of the planet,” McGlonn said.
Synthetic fabrics commonly used today like polyester, nylon and spandex are derived from fossil fuels. It’s hard to recycle the clothing and much of it ends up in the landfill, including a giant dump in Chile’s Atacama Desert.
“Fabrics that you see — like a lot of polyester, petroleum-based fibers — we don’t realize are harmful to the environment,” said Tia Jones, the company’s fulfillment manager. “Even constructing these fabrics is dangerous to our health.”
NOOR by Grant Blvd has produced a line of luxe loungewear made from Tencel, a fabric made from wood pulp.
“We’re thinking about from a materiality perspective, how we can reduce our reliance on petroleum,” McGlonn said. “And for us that means thinking about the well-being of women who are figuring out their lives away from public gaze and using garments constructed sustainably and ethically to improve their quality of life.”
She urges people to develop “intentional closets” instead of buying a new round of cheap clothing each year.
“I want us to think about how we can fall in love with producers, with craft, with process and to be more committed to that pursuit instead of the thing we buy and wear once and throw away,” she said.
NOOR by Grant Blvd also keeps all of their scraps, and are turning them into wall art to sell.
McGlonn said she’s committed to reducing waste, providing high-quality, climate-friendly clothing, and paying wages that reflect the value of the work.
“It’s a really nascent approach to what I hope to be another lane for creating a dignified craft art practice for women in Philadelphia at a living wage,” she said.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.