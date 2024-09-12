This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Flax is not just a plant that produces seeds rich in omega-3. It’s also used to make linseed oil, a natural wood preserver, and the natural fiber linen.

“Flax has a really deep history in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Heidi Barr, founder and CEO of the PA Flax Project. “The flax seed first came to this continent with the Dutch and German settlers of Germantown, Philadelphia. Four of the original 13 colonizing families were in the linen trades.”

Barr explained that production of flax plummeted in the 1850s after the invention of the cotton gin. Cotton producers also benefited from the use of unpaid slave labor in the South.

“[Cotton] won the economic race at that time,” said Barr. “But [flax] has a proven history of growing well in this region.”

Barr is driven to bring flax back to the state as a climate solution and alternative to the dominance of modern synthetic fabrics made from fossil fuels.

“It’s 100% plant-based natural fiber. That automatically makes it better than a synthetic because it can be part of a regenerative agricultural cycle as opposed to an extractive system like drilling for oil. So as a plant-based fiber, it already has a leg up.”

Barr refers to flax as a ‘climate-positive’ plant.

“So on the farm, that means it doesn’t need fertilizer. It doesn’t need irrigation. So just with some sun and the humidity and rain, it grows really well. Meaning that it lends itself well to organic fiber production.”

A farm in Chester County devoted four acres to flax this summer as part of a pilot project organized by the PA Flax Project and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to jump-start flax production. The ultimate goal is to get 12,000 acres devoted to flax production in the state.