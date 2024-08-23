This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Sheep have kept us warm and dry for thousands of years. Well-made woolen clothes and blankets can last a lifetime, and even be passed down from one generation to the next. At the Willow Creek Farm Preserve in Montgomery County, head shepherdess Melissa Smith says that, in addition to providing high quality yarn and fabric, she sees the farm as a climate solution.

“The sheep weed for free, they fertilize for free,” said Smith. “So we don’t use big mowers and lots of fossil fuels with tractors at a scale that we would have to typically if we weren’t using sheep as a way to take care of our farm.”

Smith also grows certified organic hay and straw so their 220 Shetland sheep can eat in the wintertime. And because there’s little disturbance to the soil, it helps sequester carbon.

“Of our 135-acre property, 70 acres are being cared for specifically for sheep in a very low impact fashion,” Smith said.

That’s not the case with many industrial-sized sheep farms, which often pollute nearby waterways with manure and erode the soil through overgrazing. Regardless of the size of the sheep farm, the animals do emit methane as part of their digestion process, and while Smith has not conducted a life-cycle assessment of her farm, other studies do point to the potential of soil carbon sequestration and changing diets, as potential ways to balance or mitigate those emissions.