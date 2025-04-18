Climate Fixers: Cool solutions for a warming planet

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From natural dyes to flax farms, organic sheep, native plants, geothermal and climate proofing our backyard gardens, Philadelphia-area residents and business owners are working on their own climate solutions as the world continues to heat up.

As NASA reports 2024 was the hottest year on record, climate scientists say the Philadelphia region will continue to get hotter and wetter.

But some local innovators have turned their passions for food, gardening, fashion and engineering into climate solutions.

Folks at the Philadelphia Orchard Project are preparing for longer and warmer growing seasons by experimenting with tropical fruit trees like bananas and kumquats.